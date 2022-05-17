US Army soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in January 2020. Photo: US Air Force via Reuters
Joe Biden sending US troops back to Somalia after Donald Trump pulled out
- The US president has also given the defence department authority to target about a dozen suspected leaders of the Somali al-Qaeda affiliate known as al-Shabab
- The moves breathes new life into a two-decade-long global fight against terrorist groups that began following the September 11 attacks
