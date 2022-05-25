Ebola survivors in the Congo, where others were the victims of sexual abuse by WHO workers. Photo: Reuters
Ebola survivors in the Congo, where others were the victims of sexual abuse by WHO workers. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

WHO chief says priority is to prevent sexual exploitation after horrifying abuse revelations during Ebola outbreak

  • ‘Things are changing [but] it is not enough. We’re just starting,’ organisation’s chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said, acknowledging a need to speed up investigation
  • WHO has been under intense pressure to make changes following horrifying revelations of widespread abuse by humanitarian workers during 2020 Ebola outbreak

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:57pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ebola survivors in the Congo, where others were the victims of sexual abuse by WHO workers. Photo: Reuters
Ebola survivors in the Congo, where others were the victims of sexual abuse by WHO workers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE