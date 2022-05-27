Kaba, a mother of a 10-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital where 11 newborns died in a hospital fire in Tivaouane, Senegal. Photo: Reuters
Families confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire
- The two nurses who escaped were not able to save the newborns in their incubators from the blaze caused by a short circuit
- President Macky Sall sacked Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf, as the government faced criticism over the latest in a series of deadly hospital incidents
