Kaba, a mother of a 10-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital where 11 newborns died in a hospital fire in Tivaouane, Senegal. Photo: Reuters
Families confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire

  • The two nurses who escaped were not able to save the newborns in their incubators from the blaze caused by a short circuit
  • President Macky Sall sacked Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf, as the government faced criticism over the latest in a series of deadly hospital incidents

Reuters
Updated: 7:39am, 27 May, 2022

