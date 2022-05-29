Sandals outside Kings Assembly Pentecostal church following a stampede in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on May 28. Photo: AP
Stampede at Nigeria church charity fair leaves 31 dead and seven injured
- The event was supposed to begin at 9am but dozens arrived as early as 5am. Somehow the locked gate was broken open, creating a stampede, police said
- Five of the dead were children from one mother, a witness said, adding that a pregnant woman also lost her life
