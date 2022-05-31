Some of the ancient pieces returned from Germany displayed at the Independence Museum of Namibia in Windhoek on Monday. Photo: AFP
Germany hands over looted artefacts, including 23 ancient pieces of jewellery, to Namibia – on loan
- The returned items were taken mostly between the 1860s and the early 1890s. Hundreds of other objects remain in Germany
- ‘All the artefacts were collected during the Germany colonial era from different Namibian communities,’ said a Museum Association of Namibia spokeswoman
