Salespeople in Zimbabwe have been wearing sandals to defy rumours they are involved in the alleged trade of human toes for witchcraft. Picture: Vera Hartmann
Salespeople in Zimbabwe have been wearing sandals to defy rumours they are involved in the alleged trade of human toes for witchcraft. Picture: Vera Hartmann
Africa
World /  Africa

Zimbabwe vendors battle rumours of human toe-trafficking for witchcraft purposes

  • A social media post claimed toes could be sold for up to US$40,000 depending on size, blaming a government ‘incapable of creating jobs’
  • In one social media video, a man is shown having his toe cut off and can be heard asking for the keys to the four-wheel drive he was promised as payment

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:17am, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Salespeople in Zimbabwe have been wearing sandals to defy rumours they are involved in the alleged trade of human toes for witchcraft. Picture: Vera Hartmann
Salespeople in Zimbabwe have been wearing sandals to defy rumours they are involved in the alleged trade of human toes for witchcraft. Picture: Vera Hartmann
READ FULL ARTICLE