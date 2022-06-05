Salespeople in Zimbabwe have been wearing sandals to defy rumours they are involved in the alleged trade of human toes for witchcraft. Picture: Vera Hartmann
Zimbabwe vendors battle rumours of human toe-trafficking for witchcraft purposes
- A social media post claimed toes could be sold for up to US$40,000 depending on size, blaming a government ‘incapable of creating jobs’
- In one social media video, a man is shown having his toe cut off and can be heard asking for the keys to the four-wheel drive he was promised as payment
