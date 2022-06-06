Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned a shooting at a Catholic Church in the country’s Ondo state on Sunday. Photo: Abaca Press / TNS
At least 50 dead after gunmen attack worshippers at church in Nigeria
- Local media said gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at the church in Ondo state on Sunday. Those killed included women and children
- President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, calling it ‘heinous’. The identity and motive of the attackers was not immediately clear
