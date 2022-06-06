Internally displaced women and their children at Guyah camp, Afar region, Ethiopia on May 17. Photo: AFP
Internally displaced women and their children at Guyah camp, Afar region, Ethiopia on May 17. Photo: AFP
Ethiopia accuses aid agencies of delivering banned equipment to Tigray that could be used by rebels

  • After a three-month hiatus, Ethiopia in April authorised the delivery of desperately needed aid by land to Tigray, which has long been under a ‘de facto blockade’
  • Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen said: ‘I have noticed there are efforts to transport more fuel than allowed and some banned equipment’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:31am, 6 Jun, 2022

