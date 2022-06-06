Internally displaced women and their children at Guyah camp, Afar region, Ethiopia on May 17. Photo: AFP
Ethiopia accuses aid agencies of delivering banned equipment to Tigray that could be used by rebels
- After a three-month hiatus, Ethiopia in April authorised the delivery of desperately needed aid by land to Tigray, which has long been under a ‘de facto blockade’
- Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen said: ‘I have noticed there are efforts to transport more fuel than allowed and some banned equipment’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Internally displaced women and their children at Guyah camp, Afar region, Ethiopia on May 17. Photo: AFP