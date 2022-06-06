Ryanair planes at Dublin Airport. File photo: Reuters
South Africans visiting UK on Ryanair quizzed in Afrikaans to prove identity
- Afrikaans is the third-most spoken first language in South Africa, behind Zulu and Xhosa, and was imposed during white-minority rule
- One of 11 official languages it was a cause of contention in apartheid era; news of the Ryanair measure prompted a backlash on social media
