People march with a cut-out poster of Atul Gupta through Cape Town in April 2017, calling on South African President Jacob Zuma to step down. Photo: AFP
Gupta brothers accused of defrauding South Africa arrested in UAE
- Rajesh and Atul Gupta, allegedly the kingpins behind the theft of US$32 billion from state companies, were detained by United Arab Emirates authorities
- A graft inquiry detailed close links between the brothers and ex-president Zuma, with witnesses saying they jointly decided who was appointed to the cabinet
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People march with a cut-out poster of Atul Gupta through Cape Town in April 2017, calling on South African President Jacob Zuma to step down. Photo: AFP