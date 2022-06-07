People march with a cut-out poster of Atul Gupta through Cape Town in April 2017, calling on South African President Jacob Zuma to step down. Photo: AFP
Gupta brothers accused of defrauding South Africa arrested in UAE

  • Rajesh and Atul Gupta, allegedly the kingpins behind the theft of US$32 billion from state companies, were detained by United Arab Emirates authorities
  • A graft inquiry detailed close links between the brothers and ex-president Zuma, with witnesses saying they jointly decided who was appointed to the cabinet

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:31am, 7 Jun, 2022

