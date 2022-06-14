A Congolese army tank heads towards the front line near Kibumba in the area surrounding the North Kivu city of Goma. File photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Congo military accuses Rwanda of invasion as rebels capture town

  • Tensions rise between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda as Congolese rebel group seize town
  • The two Central African neighbours have long accused each other of supporting various rival armed groups

Associated Press
Updated: 12:28pm, 14 Jun, 2022

