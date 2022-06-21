Children who appeared in the videos did not realise the words they were told to chant were offensive. Photo: Handout
World /  Africa

Chinese fugitive wanted for racist videos of Malawi children arrested in Zambia

  • Lu Ke is accused of filming young villagers saying racist things about themselves in Chinese, then selling the footage on social media
  • In one video, a child aged about nine is heard saying ‘I am a monster with low IQ’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:36am, 21 Jun, 2022

