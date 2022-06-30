Chinese employees working on mines in Nigeria’s remote areas are often targeted for kidnapping. Photo: Shutterstock
Gunmen kidnap 4 Chinese workers from Nigeria mine
- Some security personnel were also killed in the attacked in Ajata Aboki village in Shiroro region of Niger state
- Chinese employees working on mines and large infrastructure projects in remote areas are often targeted for kidnapping
