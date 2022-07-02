Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa in June 2016 after his sentencing proceedings. Photo: AP
Jailed Paralympics star Oscar Pistorius meets murdered girlfriend’s father
- The former track athlete had a dialogue with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he shot to death in 2013
- The arrangement gives victims and relatives in South Africa a chance to meet the offenders before the latter can be eligible for parole
