Gunmen armed with rifles and pistols opened fire at people sitting in a tavern in the South African township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, killing 15 and wounding nine, police said. The carnage took place shortly after midnight, according to police who said the group of men entered the Orlando East tavern before “shooting randomly at the patrons”. The victims were reported to be aged between 19 and 35. The unknown gunmen fled the scene and are now on the run, said police, adding that it was not clear how many were involved in the attack. Gauteng province police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said the “primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours”. “All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don’t have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people,” he said. “You can see that a high calibre firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern.” South Africa is one of the world’s most violent countries with 20,000 people murdered every year, one of the highest per-capita murder rates globally. Soweto, near Johannesburg, is the largest of the country’s black townships. They were the creations of white minority rule, which ended in 1994, but whose legacy of widespread poverty and youth unemployment persist nearly three decades later. Local media reported that another shooting in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg, about 500km southeast of Soweto, had killed four people overnight. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. The shooting in the Soweto bar comes two weeks after 21 teenagers were found dead in a tavern in the city of East London. The cause of those deaths has not yet been announced by authorities, but the teens were not shot nor crushed in a stampede, according to officials. Additional reporting by Associated Press