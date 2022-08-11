Riot police patrol in Freetown, Sierra Leone during anti-government protests on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Sierra Leone imposes nationwide curfew amid deadly anti-government protests
- At least 2 police officers and 1 civilian are dead after a day of demonstrations in the capital, Freetown
- Discontent has been boiling over as the West African country struggles with rising inflation and a fuel crisis
Riot police patrol in Freetown, Sierra Leone during anti-government protests on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters