Kenyan media tallies of ballots from Tuesday’s presidential elections showed differing provisional counts, with the electoral authority yet to announce any official results. The Nairobi-based Daily Nation newspaper put former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the lead with 51.8 per cent of the vote, compared with 47.5 per cent for Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday morning. Rival outlet Citizen had Ruto ahead with 49.8 per cent against 48.8 per cent for Odinga. Both publications have counted at least 10 million votes – turnout in the election is estimated at about 65 per cent of the 22.1 million registered voters. Kenyan publications are using forms digitally submitted by polling stations to the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to compile their tallies. The IEBC has said it will not publish any results until it has verified the original forms. The presidential candidates must secure more than half the valid votes cast and at least a quarter of the ballots in half of Kenya’s 47 counties to be declared the winner. If no candidate meets that threshold, a fresh election must be held within 30 days. The decline in voter turnout reported by the IEBC may concern Ruto the most, Oxford Economics said in a research note. “The success of his presidential bid will be determined, in large part, by his campaign’s ability to turn out young and first-time voters,” it said. “Low voter registration among the youth already suggested that his anti-establishment messaging was struggling to gain traction among an increasingly disillusioned electorate.” Disinformation that is being spread on social-media platforms by camps allied to Odinga and Ruto threatens the integrity of the election, rights group Amnesty International and three other civil society organizations said in a statement. Report casts doubt on Chinese debt-trap threat to Kenya’s Mombasa port They urged the IEBC to provide “swift and regular” updates on the election results. “Only this will counter the rising tensions among the electorate, frequency of false and misleading information and will entrench trust among Kenyans at this significant time in our nation,” they said in a joint statement. The electoral commission said the provisional turnout on Tuesday was 65.4 per cent of the 22.1 million registered voters. It’s still lower than 78 per cent in 2017. The agency has received about 98 per cent of the so-called Form 34As, which are used to tabulate presidential-election results, from the 46,229 polling stations, according to data on its website. The commission has received digital copies of 34As and will now await physical copies, which are needed to verify the results. The agency has not received any of the physical documents yet, Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the commission, said at a briefing.