A man rides a motorbike following heavy rain in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Saturday. Photo: AFP
At least 52 people killed in Sudan flooding; thousands of homes destroyed
- Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking properties and infrastructure
- ‘A total of 52 people have been killed and 25 others wounded due to torrential rains and floods since the beginning of the fall season,’ state media reported
