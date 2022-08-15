Kenya’s electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones. But chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chair and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase. “We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced,” vice chair Juliana Cherera said. At the declaration venue, police surged to impose calm amid shouting. The sudden split in the commission came minutes after Odinga’s chief agent said they could not verify the results and made allegations of “electoral offences” without giving details or evidence. Odinga did not come to the venue for the declaration. Now Kenyans wait to see whether Odinga will again go to court to contest the results in a country crucial to regional stability. Kenya election: media tallies differ with 11 million votes counted This is likely the final try for the 77-year-old long-time opposition figure backed this time by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, who fell out with his deputy, Ruto, years ago. Ruto vowed to work with “all leaders” as he was declared winner. “There is no room for vengeance,” he said, adding, “I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck.” Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse