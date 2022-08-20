People watch as members of the security forces take position after armed attackers took control of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Abdalle Ahmed Mumin via Reuters
People watch as members of the security forces take position after armed attackers took control of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Abdalle Ahmed Mumin via Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

12 dead as Somali forces battle al-Shabab at Mogadishu hotel, hostages held

  • Officials said those killed in the attack, involving al-Qaeda-linked militants, were mostly civilians; dozens of people, including children, rescued
  • Attackers used car bombs then opened fire; al-Shabab wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:56pm, 20 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People watch as members of the security forces take position after armed attackers took control of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Abdalle Ahmed Mumin via Reuters
People watch as members of the security forces take position after armed attackers took control of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Abdalle Ahmed Mumin via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE