People watch as members of the security forces take position after armed attackers took control of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Abdalle Ahmed Mumin via Reuters
12 dead as Somali forces battle al-Shabab at Mogadishu hotel, hostages held
- Officials said those killed in the attack, involving al-Qaeda-linked militants, were mostly civilians; dozens of people, including children, rescued
- Attackers used car bombs then opened fire; al-Shabab wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law
People watch as members of the security forces take position after armed attackers took control of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Abdalle Ahmed Mumin via Reuters