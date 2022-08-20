Villagers gather during a visit by World Food Programme chief David Beasley, in the village of Wagalla in northern Kenya. Photo: AP
US to buy Ukraine grain to help feed hungry world, China should help too: UN
- World Food Programme boss David Beasley said while visiting Africa that US will buy 150,000 tons of grain for upcoming shipment of food aid
- China needs to help as well, he said, as it’s the ‘second-largest economy in the world, and we get diddly-squat from China’, or very little, he added
