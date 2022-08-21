Misuzulu Zulu, new king of the Amazulu nation, holds a spear during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma, near Durban, South Africa on Saturday. Photo: AFP
South Africa’s Zulus to crown new king as succession row rages
- Misuzulu Zulu, 47, is set to succeed his father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year after 50 years in charge
- However, a succession dispute looms. On Saturday, a court was to hear an urgent application by a branch of the royal family to block all ceremonies
