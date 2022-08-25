A damaged tank stands abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia in November 2020. Photo: AFP
A damaged tank stands abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia in November 2020. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

‘Large-scale’ fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray shatters 5-month lull

  • The conflict that saw thousands killed in Africa’s second-most populous country had calmed amid mediation efforts, but the clashes mark a major setback
  • Millions of people in the region remain starved of food and other needs, with Ethiopia and the Tigray forces both accused of committing abuses

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:11am, 25 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A damaged tank stands abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia in November 2020. Photo: AFP
A damaged tank stands abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia in November 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE