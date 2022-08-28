A mourner reacts during the state funeral of former Angola President Jose Eduardo dos Santos at the Praca da Republica in Luanda on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Angola bids solemn farewell to former president dos Santos
- State funeral takes place in the capital Luanda, with Angolans and various African leaders in attendance
- Dos Santos, who led Angola from 1979 to 2017, will be remembered as a ‘statesman and devoted pan-Africanist’, former Namibian leader Sam Nujoma says
A mourner reacts during the state funeral of former Angola President Jose Eduardo dos Santos at the Praca da Republica in Luanda on Sunday. Photo: AFP