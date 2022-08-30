A warden guards the entrance of the Accra Zoo a day after a lion attack in Accra, Ghana on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Lion mauls man to death in enclosure at Ghana zoo
- On Sunday, security guards said the middle-aged victim had climbed over a tall mesh fence and entered the enclosure of a lion, a lioness and two cubs
- ‘The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions,’ the state Forestry Commission said, adding that the man had died from his injuries
