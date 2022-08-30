Angola’s President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, Angola. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angola’s President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, Angola. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angola’s governing MPLA party wins divisive election extending long rule

  • The victory handed President Joao Lourenco a second term and extends the rule of the MPLA, which has ruled since independence from Portugal in 1975
  • Fewer than half of Angola’s registered voters turned out for Wednesday’s election and UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior has rejected the results.

Reuters

Updated: 3:38am, 30 Aug, 2022

