Angola’s President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, Angola. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angola’s governing MPLA party wins divisive election extending long rule
- The victory handed President Joao Lourenco a second term and extends the rule of the MPLA, which has ruled since independence from Portugal in 1975
- Fewer than half of Angola’s registered voters turned out for Wednesday’s election and UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior has rejected the results.
Angola’s President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, Angola. Photo: EPA-EFE