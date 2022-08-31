If the FSO Safer breaks up, it could unleash a potentially catastrophic spill in the Red Sea. File photo: AP
Environment
World /  Africa

UN raises alarm on decaying Red Sea oil tanker FSO Safer, which could ‘break up or explode any time’

  • UN appeals for emergency funds to transfer oil from stricken FSO Safer tanker abandoned off Yemen coast
  • Decaying vessel holds almost four times as much oil as the Exxon Valdez that ran aground off Alaska in 1989

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:42am, 31 Aug, 2022

