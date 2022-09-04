A mobile phone photo shows the scene of an attack on the outskirts of Beledweyne, the administrative town of Somalia’s Hirshabele state on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Al-Shabab extremists kill at least 20, burn food trucks in Somalia
- Residents said the attack was in retaliation for a local mobilisation against the al-Qaeda-affiliated group that holds significant parts of Somalia
- Al-Shabab confirmed the attack and claimed to have killed 20 locally mobilised militia members
