Abdia Aden Mohamed rests with her eight-month-old baby inside a makeshift shelter at a camp for internally displaced people in Somalia. File photo: Reuters
‘Famine at Somalia’s door’, says UN humanitarian chief; 7.8 million – half the population – facing crisis hunger levels
- ‘Famine is at the door and we are receiving a final warning’, said Martin Griffiths during a visit to Mogadishu
- 7.8 million, around half the population, facing hunger crisis, while around one million people have fled their homes in search for food and water
