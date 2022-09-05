Abdia Aden Mohamed rests with her eight-month-old baby inside a makeshift shelter at a camp for internally displaced people in Somalia. File photo: Reuters
Abdia Aden Mohamed rests with her eight-month-old baby inside a makeshift shelter at a camp for internally displaced people in Somalia. File photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

‘Famine at Somalia’s door’, says UN humanitarian chief; 7.8 million – half the population – facing crisis hunger levels

  • ‘Famine is at the door and we are receiving a final warning’, said Martin Griffiths during a visit to Mogadishu
  • 7.8 million, around half the population, facing hunger crisis, while around one million people have fled their homes in search for food and water

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:03pm, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Abdia Aden Mohamed rests with her eight-month-old baby inside a makeshift shelter at a camp for internally displaced people in Somalia. File photo: Reuters
Abdia Aden Mohamed rests with her eight-month-old baby inside a makeshift shelter at a camp for internally displaced people in Somalia. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE