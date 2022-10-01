A group of endangered African penguins walk on a beach at Cape Town’s famous Boulders penguin colony in South Africa on September 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
More penguins dying from bird flu at South Africa’s Cape Town beach colony
- At least 28 out of around 3,000 penguins in the colony at Cape Town’s Boulders beach have died from the disease since mid-August, clinical veterinarian says
- Concern raised for species and other seabirds as virus is contagious between birds
