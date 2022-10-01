A group of endangered African penguins walk on a beach at Cape Town’s famous Boulders penguin colony in South Africa on September 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A group of endangered African penguins walk on a beach at Cape Town’s famous Boulders penguin colony in South Africa on September 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
South Africa
World /  Africa

More penguins dying from bird flu at South Africa’s Cape Town beach colony

  • At least 28 out of around 3,000 penguins in the colony at Cape Town’s Boulders beach have died from the disease since mid-August, clinical veterinarian says
  • Concern raised for species and other seabirds as virus is contagious between birds

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:35pm, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of endangered African penguins walk on a beach at Cape Town’s famous Boulders penguin colony in South Africa on September 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A group of endangered African penguins walk on a beach at Cape Town’s famous Boulders penguin colony in South Africa on September 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE