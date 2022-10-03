Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, ousted president of Burkina Faso, arrives at his inauguration ceremony in March. Photo: AFP
Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation; new junta leader agrees to security requests
- The junta announced that their leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has been named head of state following the Friday coup that ousted Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba
- Along with agreeing not to harm or prosecute him, Damiba also asked that the new leadership respect commitments made to the West African regional bloc ECOWAS
