Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, ousted president of Burkina Faso, arrives at his inauguration ceremony in March. Photo: AFP
Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation; new junta leader agrees to security requests

  • The junta announced that their leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has been named head of state following the Friday coup that ousted Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba
  • Along with agreeing not to harm or prosecute him, Damiba also asked that the new leadership respect commitments made to the West African regional bloc ECOWAS

Associated Press

Updated: 3:20am, 3 Oct, 2022

