Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni. Photo: AP
Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

Uganda’s president fires son from leading army after Kenya invasion tweet

  • Uproar in Kenya after the commander of Uganda’s land forces tweeted ‘capture Nairobi’
  • Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is widely regarded his father’s chosen successor

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:47am, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni. Photo: AP
Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE