Attacks on Chinese-managed mines and Chinese workers are not uncommon in DR Congo. File photo: Xinhua
Attacks on Chinese-managed mines and Chinese workers are not uncommon in DR Congo. File photo: Xinhua
Africa
World /  Africa

DR Congo army officers get death sentence for murder of 2 Chinese mine workers

  • Four other defence personnel were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a military court
  • The two colonels are accused of planning an attack on a convoy in March, with the aim of stealing gold bars and US$6,000 in cash being transported by the victims

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:42am, 15 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Attacks on Chinese-managed mines and Chinese workers are not uncommon in DR Congo. File photo: Xinhua
Attacks on Chinese-managed mines and Chinese workers are not uncommon in DR Congo. File photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE