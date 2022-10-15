Attacks on Chinese-managed mines and Chinese workers are not uncommon in DR Congo. File photo: Xinhua
DR Congo army officers get death sentence for murder of 2 Chinese mine workers
- Four other defence personnel were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a military court
- The two colonels are accused of planning an attack on a convoy in March, with the aim of stealing gold bars and US$6,000 in cash being transported by the victims
