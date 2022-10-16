People displaced by the conflict in Cabo Delgado wait next to a truck on the outskirts of Mueda, Mozambique, to be transported to reach Palma. Photo: Doctors Without Borders via AP
Mozambique jihadi violence spreads despite military effort
- Five-year wave of jihadi violence in Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 4,000 people and scuppered international investments worth billions of dollars
- Families seeking safety from the violence say their conditions are bleak and food assistance is scarce, but they are afraid to return home
People displaced by the conflict in Cabo Delgado wait next to a truck on the outskirts of Mueda, Mozambique, to be transported to reach Palma. Photo: Doctors Without Borders via AP