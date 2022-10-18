A line to receive food donations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. File photo: Reuters
Ethiopia says government forces seize three Tigray towns, as UN warns situation ‘spiralling out of control’
- It’s the latest twist in the two-year conflict, which has pitted federal forces and their allies against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front
- Tigray and its six million people are virtually cut off from the outside world, facing dire shortages of fuel, food and medicines
