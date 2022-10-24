The departure hall at Frankfurt Airport Terminal 1. File photo: Shutterstock
‘Mistreated’: Africa health chief’s German airport experience reignites debate about race, privilege

  • Head of Africa’s Centre for Disease Control abandoned attending a summit in Germany after being ‘humiliated’ by immigration officers
  • Participants from poor countries have expressed frustration about their experiences attending international conferences

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 3:32pm, 24 Oct, 2022

