The scene in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday after two car bombs exploded at a busy junction near key government offices. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 29 dead and 70 injured in suicide bomb attacks in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
- Al-Shabab, a terrorist group with ties to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the bombings
- The explosions hit the country’s education ministry in the city centre, close to a busy intersection where a truck bombing killed 500 people in 2017
The scene in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday after two car bombs exploded at a busy junction near key government offices. Photo: EPA-EFE