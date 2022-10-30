Water buffaloes walk in dried-up marshes near al-Qurnah natural gas field in the north of Iraq’s southern Basra province. Little rainfall, aggressive heatwaves and worsening drought make the Middle East the most water-stressed region in the world, with climate change threatening to displace millions of people. Photo: AFP
Middle East could see millions of people displaced by climate change
- World Bank estimates that by 2050, if nothing is done to prevent it, there will be 216 million people internally displaced by climate change, including 19.3 million in North Africa
- Low rainfall, frequent heatwaves and worsening drought make the Middle East the most water-stressed region in the world
