Malaria mosquito from Asia spreading in Africa, researchers warn

Djibouti became the first African nation to detect Anopheles stephensi in 2012. It had been close to eradicating malaria with just 27 reported cases that year.

However the number has skyrocketed since Anopheles stephensi’s arrival, hitting 73,000 cases in 2020, according to the World Health Organization.

On Tuesday, researchers revealed the first evidence that a malaria outbreak in neighbouring Ethiopia earlier this year was caused by Anopheles stephensi.

Advertisement

In the eastern Ethiopian city of Dire Dawa, a transport hub between the capital Addis Ababa and Djibouti, 205 malaria cases were reported in all of 2019.

However this year more than 2,400 cases were reported between January and May. The outbreak was unprecedented because it took place during the country’s dry season, when malaria has usually been rare.

As the numbers were rising, Fitsum Girma Tadesse, a molecular biologist at Ethiopia’s Armauer Hansen Research Institute, and other researchers “jumped in to investigate,” he said.

They quickly determined that “Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes are responsible for the increase in cases,” Tadesse said.

Advertisement

They linked Anopheles stephensi to the infections of the patients, and also found the mosquitoes – carrying malaria – in nearby water containers.

A malaria test indicating a positive result. File photo: AP

Tadesse warned that the mosquito’s preference for open water tanks, common across many African cities, “makes it unique”.

Advertisement

The research, which has not been peer reviewed, was presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene being held this week in Seattle, US.

Also presented at the conference were early findings that identified Anopheles stephensi at 64 per cent of 60 test sites in nine states of neighbouring Sudan.

The findings come after the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research confirmed in July it had detected Anopheles stephensi in West Africa for the first time.

Sarah Zohdy, an Anopheles stephensi specialist at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said it was “surprising” that the mosquito was detected so far west, as the focus had been on the Horn of Africa.

Advertisement

In the last couple of months it has been shown that Anopheles stephensi “is no longer a potential threat” in Africa, Zohdy said.

“In the Ethiopian context, this is a threat – we now have data to show that,” said Zohdy, who also works with the US President’s Malaria Initiative, a partner of the Dire Dawa study.

“The evidence now exists to suggest that this is something that the world needs to act on,” she added.

Anopheles stephensi has also been reportedly detected in Somalia, according to the WHO, which in September launched an initiative aimed at stopping the spread of the mosquito in Africa.

Advertisement