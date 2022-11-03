Fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front walk along a street in the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May 2021. Photo: AP
Fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front walk along a street in the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May 2021. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

Ethiopia government and Tigray forces agree to end fighting after 2 years

  • The warring sides agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities, reaching a peace deal in a conflict with victims numbering hundreds of thousands
  • Talks in South Africa have led to an agreement on ‘coordinated disarmament’, restoration of services and ‘unhindered access’ to humanitarian supplies

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:13am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front walk along a street in the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May 2021. Photo: AP
Fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front walk along a street in the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE