Fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front walk along a street in the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May 2021. Photo: AP
Ethiopia government and Tigray forces agree to end fighting after 2 years
- The warring sides agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities, reaching a peace deal in a conflict with victims numbering hundreds of thousands
- Talks in South Africa have led to an agreement on ‘coordinated disarmament’, restoration of services and ‘unhindered access’ to humanitarian supplies
