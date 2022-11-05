Traditional round dwellings with reed thatch in the West African style in Burkina Faso. Adobe, rammed earth (compacted soil that includes sand, gravel and clay) have greater thermal inertia than concrete, which means they’re more resistant to the heat outside. Used in combination with careful orientation of the building, they help lower energy consumption during the hot season, when demand peaks. Photo: Shutterstock
As African continent heats up, builders use mud to create ‘breathing walls’ in homes
- Adobe, rammed earth (compacted soil that includes sand, gravel and clay) have greater thermal inertia than concrete, which means they’re more resistant to the heat outside
- Across West Africa, the tradition of building houses in mud dates back centuries
