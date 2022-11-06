Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania on Sunday. Photo: AFP
At least 19 dead as Tanzania passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

  • Flight PW494, carrying 43 people, ‘crash-landed’ into the lake as it was approaching the lakeside city of Bukoba
  • Plane encountered problems and bad weather, says Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale, adding rescue work is ongoing

ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 11:45pm, 6 Nov, 2022

