Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania on Sunday. Photo: AFP
At least 19 dead as Tanzania passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria
- Flight PW494, carrying 43 people, ‘crash-landed’ into the lake as it was approaching the lakeside city of Bukoba
- Plane encountered problems and bad weather, says Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale, adding rescue work is ongoing
