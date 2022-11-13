A damaged minibus that was pulled out of a canal following a crash in the village of al-Dayris near the Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Egypt on Saturday. Photo: AFP
At least 19 killed, 6 injured in minibus crash in Egypt’s Nile Delta
- Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating
- The minibus tumbled into a canal in Dakahlia province, Egypt’s health ministry said. Road accidents are common in Egypt where roads are poorly maintained
