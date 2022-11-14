Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, rides her bike to the UN climate summit COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Saturday. Photo: AP
Swedish cyclist, 72, cycles to Egypt to deliver climate awareness message to world leaders at COP27
- It took Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike four months to criss-cross Europe and the Middle East until she arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh last week
- ‘They really have to stop climate change,’ Hildebrandt said of the world leaders. On Thursday, she was invited to cycle with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi
