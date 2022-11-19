A cocoa farmer stirs his cocoa spread out in the sun for drying in Bringakro, Ivory Coast,on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Chocolate market faces turbulence as Ivory Coast and Ghana throw down gauntlet on cocoa price

  • Cocoa growers are escalating their fight to improve farmer pay; want buyers to pay premiums and resume deals
  • Farmers are threatening to punish corporations by barring them from visiting plantations to estimate harvests – a key factor in cocoa price forecasting

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:13am, 19 Nov, 2022

