US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday while attending the COP27 UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: AP
COP27: US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN climate talks slow
- ‘He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,’ spokeswoman Whitney Smith wrote in a statement late on Friday
- Kerry’s illness is sure to add to worries about the speed of negotiations in Egypt, which were expected to end on Friday but are continuing with no clear end in sight
