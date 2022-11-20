Activists hold signs at the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Saturday. Photo: AP
COP27: Last-minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal at Egypt summit
- Several cabinet ministers from across the globe said earlier on Saturday that agreement was reached on a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage
- A meeting to approve an overall agreement has been pushed back more than two hours with little sign of diplomats getting together for a formal plenary
