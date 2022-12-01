An advisory panel established by South Africa’s parliament found there are grounds for lawmakers to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with a scandal over a robbery at his game farm, weakening his chances of winning a second term. “In light of all the information placed before the panel, we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the president may have committed” violations of sections of the constitution, it said in the report published on Wednesday. Lawmakers are scheduled to debate the report’s findings on December 6, and the governing African National Congress will have to decide whether to block its adoption. If it’s accepted, a panel of lawmakers will be established to investigate the president’s conduct and it could take months, or even years to complete its work. The party could, however, decide to sanction the president, or even call on him to step down in the interim. A former trade union leader and one of the wealthiest black South Africans, the 70-year-old Ramaphosa has widely been expected to win a second term as ANC leader when it holds its five-yearly elective conference that begins on December 16. The ANC was scheduled to hold a special meeting of its executive body on Thursday. South Africa’s Zulus to crown new king as succession row rages Ramaphosa reiterated his denial of any wrongdoing in a statement issued by his office. The presidency said that parliament needs to consider the panel’s findings and determine the most appropriate way forward. “I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law,” Ramaphosa said in the statement. “I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me.” The furore erupted in June when Arthur Fraser, the former head of South Africa’s national spy agency, laid charges against Ramaphosa, alleging that he failed to properly report the 2020 theft of more than US$4 million from his farm in the northern Limpopo province. The president admitted that money he made from selling animals was stolen, but far less than Fraser alleged, and denied doing anything wrong. King Charles welcomes South Africa’s Ramaphosa for first state visit Opposition parties questioned whether Ramaphosa had broken tax or foreign-exchange laws. Parliament set up the panel to investigate whether there were grounds for the National Assembly to consider removing the president for seriously violating the constitution or gross misconduct, a sanction that would require the backing of two-thirds of lawmakers. Law-enforcement agencies are also investigating whether Ramaphosa broke any laws and under ANC rules he’ll have to vacate his post if he’s charged.