South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: TNS
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: TNS
South Africa
World /  Africa

South Africa’s President Ramaphosa in peril as panel sees case for impeachment

  • Independent panel found preliminary evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office
  • The president, who has not been charged with any crimes, immediately denied any wrongdoing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:15pm, 1 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: TNS
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE