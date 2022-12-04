South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will not step down despite a parliamentary report this week into the alleged cover-up of a cash robbery at one of his farms, his spokesman said on Saturday. Photo/AFP/File
South Africa’s scandal-hit President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘not resigning’: spokesman
- Pressure mounting for Ramaphosa to quit or be forced from office over burglary of more than US$500,000 in cash from his farm, which he allegedly covered up
- Wednesday a parliamentary panel said Ramaphosa ‘may have committed’ acts contrary to the law and constitution, paving the way for impeachment proceedings
