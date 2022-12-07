A brawl broke out in the Senegal parliament on December 1 during a debate over the justice ministry budget. Photo: Twitter
Pregnant Senegal MP kicked in belly during parliament brawl, could lose baby
- Lawmaker Amy Ndiaye was slapped by an opposition MP during a debate, threw a chair in reprisal, and was attacked by another colleague
- Shocking images of the fight have gone viral, prompting soul-searching in the African nation currently in midst of a campaign against violence towards women
